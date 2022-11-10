LIST: Top 10 law schools in PH with most bar passers from 2011-2020

MANILA, Philippines — Majority of law schools in the top 10 Legal Education Institutions (LEIs) that had the most bar passers from 2011 to 2020 are from Metro Manila, with Ateneo de Manila University (ADMU) producing the biggest number of new lawyers during the period.

These were the findings of the Legal Education Board (LEB) which recently released its review on 119 LEIs nationwide and the performance of their law school graduates for the past 10 years. The board said its study included the results of the 2020 and 2021 Bar Examinations since it was held jointly in February this year amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to the LEB report, ADMU produced 1,794 new lawyers in the country from 2011 to 2020, the most since it was 7.18% of the total bar passers during the period. Closely trailing ADMU was the San Beda University with 1,789 new lawyers (7.16%), the Arellano University with 1,686 lawyers (6.75%), the University of the Philippines with 1,583 lawyers (6.34%), and the San Beda College-Alabang with 1,054 (4.2%).

The report further showed that by region, the National Capital Region (NCR) or Metro Manila had the highest number of bar passers in the same span.

“Among other observations, the data shows that the 29 NCR schools contributed 54.97 % of new lawyers, while the 90 law schools outside the capital region contributed 45.03% of new lawyers,” states the LEB report released October 31.

Below are the top 10 LEIs with the most successful bar takers from 2011 to 2022:

Ateneo de Manila University | 1,794 | 7.18% San Beda University | 1,789 | 7.16% Arellano University | 1,686 | 6.75% University of the Philippines | 1,583 | 6.34% San Beda College-Alabang | 1,054 | 4.22% University of Santo Tomas | 979 | 3.92% University of San Carlos | 856 | 3.43% University of Southern Philippines Foundation | 753 | 3.01% Far Eastern University | 603 | 2.41% San Sebastian College – Recoletos | 710 | 2.84%

According to the LEB, the passing average – new takers and re-takers combined – in the bar tests from 2011 to 2020 was 36.10%, while it was 46.25% specifically for new takers.

