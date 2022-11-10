Gwen wants to extend ban on pork importation from Panay, Iloilo

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Cebu Gov. Gwendolyn Garcia wants to extend the ban on importing pork products and live hogs from the provinces of Iloilo and Panay over lingering threats of African Swine Fever (ASF).

In a press briefing on Wednesday, November 9, Garcia said she is mulling to prolong the existing ban covering the Western Visayas provinces up to the year-end or December 31, 2022.

“We will extend it. We are trying to study ba kung na contain (ang ASF dadto) ba but wala,” Garcia told reporters.

Cebu province began prohibiting the entry of pork products, byproducts, and live hogs from Iloilo and Panay on October 14 after the two provinces reported suspected cases of the highly contagious African Swine Fever (ASF).

Shortly after Garcia made her pronouncement, Iloilo City Mayor Jerry Treñas announced a suspected case of African Swine Fever at Jaro district’s Brgy. Tacas.

Blood samples have been taken by the City Veterinarian’s Office, and the affected area has been cordoned off. / with reports from Philippine Daily Inquirer

