DA-7 chief: Enough supply of chicken, pork meat, noche buena products in CV

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Philippines- The Department of Agriculture in Central Visayas (DA-7) said that the region has enough supply of chicken and pork meat and other noche buena products.

Dr. Joel Elumba, executive regional director of DA-7, said that the region has enough supply which will last until the holiday season or Christmas.

However, Elumba warned the public that the price of these items might increase as the demands of these products will also increase as the holiday season draws near.

“Maka-expect lang ta nga mo-increase gyud ang price ani kay mosaka man sad ang iyang demand,” Elumba said.

Aside from this, Elumba revealed that the supply of vegetables in the market is also enough due to favorable weather to the farmers.

“Maayo raman atong panahon mao nga nindot ra sad ang ani sa atong mga mag-uuma,” the DA-7 chief added.

DA-7 chief in Tuburan

Elumba was in Tuburan town on Saturday, Sept. 17, to attend the bamboo planting activity in Barangay Kabangkalan, which was organized by the town government led by its mayor, Democrito “Aljun” Diamante.

The bamboo planting was the town’s way to celebrate World Bamboo and Cleanup Day.

Diamante said 11,000 giant bamboo seedlings would be planted in 47 barangays of the town.

He also said that the ceremonial planting was held in Barangay Kabangkalan because this was where they plan to establish the town’s Bamboo Kingdom and Bamboo Tunnel.

Diamante said that the activity was for the environment and for the livelihood of the farmers.

He said that the giant bamboo would also help to mitigate floods and prevent soil erosion.

The Tuburan mayor also said that in two to three years the farmers could take advantage of the giant bamboos for their livelihood.

Elumba was with other Department of Agriculture officials and Tuburan town officials.

/dbs