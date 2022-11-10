Mandaue City College gearing up for CHED execs’ visit

MANDAUE CITY, Philippines — The Mandaue City College (MCC) continues to prepare for the visit of the Commission on Higher Education (CHED) which will be checking the school’s requirement compliance for free tuition.

Dr. Lilybeth Mayol, acting MCC administrator, said that CHED would be visiting the school within the year but she did not know the exact date yet.

Mayol said that they had been conducting meetings withCity Councilor Malcolm Sanchez, Committee on Education chairman, and the other city officials regarding the creation of plantilla positions which was the requirement reiterated by CHED.

She said that few individuals were already hired including a nurse and instructors among others.

Currently, the city is shouldering the tuition of all the students of MCC.

The school offered the free tuition program in 2019, through the Unified Student Financial Assistance System for Tertiary Education (UniFAST).

Meanwhile, Mayol said that the process of making the school a department of the city hall was ongoing.

She said that they had already prepared the documents and records for the turnover.

The city government wanted MCC to be a department to improve the school’s services especially since its appropriation would soon be part of the city’s annual budget.

Currently, the MCC is being run through a subsidy from the city government. The school is given P10 million yearly.

/dbs