UC among competitors in Macrohon Invitational Inter-Collegiate 25-U basketball tournament

CEBU CITY, Philippines—The Municipality of Macrohon in Southern Leyte will host the Invitational Inter-Collegiate 25-U basketball tournament from September 16 to 20, 2022 at the Macrohon Municipal Court.

The tournament, held in line with the celebration of the town’s annual fiesta in honor of Saint Michael the Archangel, is returning from a two-year break due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Among the contenders in the tournament are the University of Cebu (UC) Webmasters, who will be using this stint as preparation for the return of the Cebu Schools Athletic Foundation, Inc. (Cesafi) in November.

Four other teams, the OCCCI Ormoc Sheer Masters, the IICC Blue Hawks, RD Pawnshop Jewelry Basketball Team, and the City of Maasin selection, completes the cast of teams in the tournament.

The Municipality of Macrohon hired former coach Van Halen Parmis to handle the tournament.

The champion team will take home P100,000, while the second placer receives P75,000. The third to fifth placers will get P50,000, P30,000, and P20,000, respectively.

/bmjo

