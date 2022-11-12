53 Cebu-based cops under health evaluation – RMDU-7

CEBU CITY, Philippines — At least 53 Cebu-based policemen are currently under health evaluation because of their medical conditions.

Police Lieutenant Colonel Joan Sia, assistant chief of the Regional Medical and Dental Unit (RMDU-7) said they are hoping that the 53 will now be okay after their 3-month medication.

For now, Sia said they are still waiting for updates following their evaluation last Friday, November 11.

“We will wait for the final evaluation kung out of 53 pila nalang ang nahabilin to continue their medication. We are hoping nga wala na and they will all be healthy,” Sia said.

The 53 policemen, who are in their 40s, were among the first batch who had their annual health examination last August 12, 2022, through the unit’s Enhanced Monitoring of Police Overall Wellness (EMPOW).

Sia said that hypertension, cholesterolemia, hyperuricemia, diabetes mellitus, and fatty liver, were the top medical conditions that said policemen are having.

Any updates on the police’s health concerns will reflect in their Medical Record System which is regularly monitored by the RMDU-7 personnel.

READ: CV cops told to prioritize health, adopt change in lifestyle

Sia further expressed that keeping a healthy mind and body is crucial for the police to be able to function well. The goal, Sia said, is to have better and healthier PNP personnel.

Sia further encouraged all policemen to live a healthy lifestyle to keep them fit. A 15-minute daily jogging or walking is recommended, she added.

Mental Concerns

Aside from being physically fit, Sia said that they also serve policemen who have concerns about their mental state. Sia said it is fortunate that Central Visayas policemen are open for mental counseling.

Some have sought their help already on this matter, Sia said, but for confidentiality purposes, she begged off to name them.

Apart from physical and mental check-ups, the RMDU-7 also provides dental services to the region’s police force. /rcg

READ:

PRO-7 chief appeals to CV cops to stay healthy, mentally fit

Police found dead inside camp barracks in Sibonga, Cebu