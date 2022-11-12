Concretobond buries Epoxseal in hoops battle of eng’rs in AEBC tourney

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Civil Engineers-Concretobond massacred the Civil Engineers-Epoxseal, 90-54, in Group B’s hardcourt action of the Architects and Engineers Basketball Club (AEBC): Island Premium Paints Cup at the Metrosports Lahug on Friday evening.

James Cabardo led Concretobond with 21 points, while Romulo Anino had 12 and Ritchie Bactol finished with 11 points.

Concretobond led as much as 36 points, 87-51, in the second half, en route to their lopsided victory.

They banked on their opponents’ turnovers and converted 29 points from it. They also had 24 second chance points, 26 fast break points, while their bench delivered a staggering 60-point contribution.

Famador Ybañez Jr. scored 15 for the losing squad, while teammate Justine Tumulak had 14, and Ramil Muncada with 11 points.

In Group A’s action, Mechanical Engineers-Apolo edged Architects-Cebu Prima, 71-65.

Mark Mole and Carlito Milagroso scored 19 and 15 points, respectively for Apolo, while teammate Giemar Untal chipped in 11 points.

Zach Go’s 26-point outing, Jomar Watin’s 17 and Jonas Panerio’s 16 points failed to get the team the win against Mechanical Engineers-Apolo.

In the other Group A match, CompE-Star Elastomer clobbered the Civil Engineers-3 Equip, 78-57.

Arnel Cordero scored 27 points to lead Elastomer, while Joachim Rohas had 13, and Patrick Paran added 10.

Rozien Rivera was the lone double-digit scorer for Equip with 10 points.

RELATED STORIES

ME-3 Mayon Paint Thinner remains unbeaten in AEBC hoops

AEBC basketball tourney returns Oct. 6 at Metrosports

Hinagdanan powers Architects-Sugbu team to 1st win in AEBC tournament

After filing case vs Amores, Blazers fall to Altas

/dbs