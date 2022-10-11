SRP as venue for Sinulog 2023 advantageous in terms of security, police say

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Even if they are still in the process of drafting security measures for Sinulog 2023, the Cebu City police say that holding the festival at the South Road Properties (SRP) is an advantage for them.

Police Lieutenant Colonel Wilbert Parilla, deputy director for administration of the Cebu City Police Office (CCPO), said that it is advantageous for the security force that Sinulog activities next year will be held at the SRP considering that the area has common entry and exit points.

“Dali ra ang pag secure both the vehicles and sa mga tawo. Unlike with the street dancing and street parade [here] nga ang tawo bisag asa lang moagi, there, we can control the crowd and the vehicle,” Parilla said.

It can be recalled that Cebu City Mayor Michael Rama announced last October 3 that the Sinulog 2023 activities will be held at the SRP.

On Monday, Police Colonel Ireneo Dalogdog, chief of the Cebu City Police Office, attended the first meeting for the cultural activities for Sinulog.

Parilla said that they expect that number of people attending the festivities will double next year compared to pre-pandemic years, wherein most of the Sinulog activities were held in the city proper.

“Atoang nakita nga daghan gyud kaayo ang tawo nga gustong mosaksi niining atoang Sinulog karon both the religious and cultural activities considering nga for the last two years, wala tay activities,” he added.

Parilla added that they already received inquiries from those outside Cebu regarding the activities for the upcoming fiesta in honor of Sr. Sto. Niño de Cebu.

With this, police is also expecting more lawless individuals to take advantage of the situation, which they will take into consideration as they plan for the festival.

