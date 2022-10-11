Higante and puppeteer contests to make a comeback in Sinulog 2023

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Members of the Contest Cluster for the Sinulog 2023 have already started their discussion and planning for the different contest categories for the upcoming Sinulog in January 2023.

Councilor Philip Zafra, who heads the special organizational cluster for the contests in Sinulog next year, assured the return of the higante and puppeteer contests, including the float and photo contests, and the festival dance categories.

“Naa sad siguro sila’y i-propose nga mga bag-ong contest, but subject to deliberation pa na,” Zafra told CDN Digital.

The height of the COVID-19 pandemic has changed the way Cebuanos and people all over the world observe holidays, festivals, and other significant occasions.

To recall, the Cebu City government had to cancel the physical performances and other events of the Sinulog Festival last year in accordance with health rules and risks associated with COVID-19.

This also include the cancellation of the grand procession, one of the Sinulog Festival’s highlights, which features higantes, enormous puppets typically fashioned with papier-mâché.

However, with the easing of the COVID-19 protocols, Cebu City Mayor Michael Rama, earlier, announced the return of physical Sinulog celebration, which will be held in a new venue at South Road Properties in January 2023.

Meanwhile, Zafra said the details of the prizes for these respective Sinulog contests will be announced soon by the Sinulog Executive Committee.

The Contest Cluster had its regular meeting on Monday, October 10, 2022. The cluster is composed of various individuals, including a previous winner of the Sinulog Idol, and also Councilor Noel Eleuterio Wenceslao who’s in charge for the set of judges for various Sinulog-related contests.

Zafra said the cluster also had its assessment and evaluation of the new Sinulog route as they will help in various arrangements geared to ensure convenience, safety, and protection of not only the Sinulog contingents but also the spectators.

