PNP releases over P8.5 billion for year-end bonus pay

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine National Police (PNP) on Sunday said it released P8,502,008,690.81 total funds for the year-end bonus and cash gifts for its 225,515 personnel.

“The funds are from the regular PNP Appropriations programmed in the agency’s 2022 budget,” PNP Chief Rodolfo Azurin Jr. said in a statement.

According to PNP Finance Service PBGen Bowenn Joey Masauding, the said bonuses and cash gifts are equivalent to one-month base pay and P5,000, respectively.

It is set to be released to PNP personnel on November 15, 2022, through their Landbank ATM Payroll Accounts.

Meanwhile, pursuant to Tax Reform Acceleration and Inclusion Law or T.R.A.I.N. Law (Republic Act 10893) bonuses exceeding P90,000 are taxable, which means year-end tax adjustment will affect all Police Commissioned Officers and Non-Uniformed Personnel with Salary grade 18 Step 1.

On the other hand, all affected PNP personnel who reached the minimum net take-home pay are also advised to settle their unpaid loans for November and December 2022 to avoid incurring penalties and other charges.

According to Azurin, the regular monthly withholding tax deduction will resume during the pay period of January 2023.

Personnel who were administratively charged and were found guilty by the final and executory judgment shall not be entitled to receive their bonus or cash gift.

