Alqueza, Cebuano kegler, 3rd overall, in tenpin bowling tilt in Manila 

Multimedia Correspondent - CDN Digital November 13,2022 - 09:33 PM
Heber Alqueza of SUGBU is third overall in the USBC Davies Paints Open Tenpin Bowling tilt in Manila

Heber Alqueza of SUGBU is third overall in the USBC Davies Paints Open Tenpin Bowling tilt in Manila. | Contributed Photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebuano kegler Heber Alqueza of the Sugbuanon Bowlers United Association or SUGBU had a promising outing in the 2nd United Southern Bowlers Club (USBC) Davies Paints Open Tenpin Bowling Tournament last Saturday at the Coronado Lanes in Mandaluyong City, Manila.

This was after, Alqueza finished as the third overall placer in the mixed classified Group 1 among 35 other bowlers from around Metro Manila and other parts of the country. 

He impressively knocked out a total of 1,817 pins to clinch the podium.

John Abad of PBAP finished second with 1,894 total pinfalls, while Nikko Go SCTBA topped the tournament with 1,938 pinfalls. 

Alqueza’s best round was in the third when he scored 265 pinfalls, while his lowest score was 175 pinfalls in the opening round of the eight-round tournament. 

Vener Reasonda of PTBA-Henrich settled for fourth place with 1,785 pinfalls, followed by PBA’s John Tiongson with 1,773 pinfalls.

ALSO READ

Paeng Nepomuceno adds to his legend with gold in Asian Senior Championships

SM Seaside Cebu to host 2nd STBAI national bowling

UC among competitors in Macrohon Invitational Inter-Collegiate 25-U basketball tournament

Motivated by their fathers, Cebu’s Alexis Sy-Chua, Elreen Ando deliver SEA Games medals

Prima Bowling Team champ in opening of SUGBU Team League

Sugbu brings back bowling in Cebu

This young banker is a winning bowler

New PH bowling chief Bong Coo stresses need for own training facility

/dbs

Read Next

Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Cebudailynews. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.

TAGS: 2nd United Southern Bowlers Club (USBC) Davies Paints Open Tenpin Bowling Tournament, Alqueza, Cebu Daily News, cebu news, Cebuano kegler, Sugbu, tenpin bowling, United Southern Bowlers Club, USBC

We use cookies to ensure you get the best experience on our website. By continuing, you are agreeing to our use of cookies. To find out more, please click this link.