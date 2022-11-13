Alqueza, Cebuano kegler, 3rd overall, in tenpin bowling tilt in Manila 

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebuano kegler Heber Alqueza of the Sugbuanon Bowlers United Association or SUGBU had a promising outing in the 2nd United Southern Bowlers Club (USBC) Davies Paints Open Tenpin Bowling Tournament last Saturday at the Coronado Lanes in Mandaluyong City, Manila.

This was after, Alqueza finished as the third overall placer in the mixed classified Group 1 among 35 other bowlers from around Metro Manila and other parts of the country.

He impressively knocked out a total of 1,817 pins to clinch the podium.

John Abad of PBAP finished second with 1,894 total pinfalls, while Nikko Go SCTBA topped the tournament with 1,938 pinfalls.

Alqueza’s best round was in the third when he scored 265 pinfalls, while his lowest score was 175 pinfalls in the opening round of the eight-round tournament.

Vener Reasonda of PTBA-Henrich settled for fourth place with 1,785 pinfalls, followed by PBA’s John Tiongson with 1,773 pinfalls.

ALSO READ

Paeng Nepomuceno adds to his legend with gold in Asian Senior Championships

SM Seaside Cebu to host 2nd STBAI national bowling

UC among competitors in Macrohon Invitational Inter-Collegiate 25-U basketball tournament

Motivated by their fathers, Cebu’s Alexis Sy-Chua, Elreen Ando deliver SEA Games medals

Prima Bowling Team champ in opening of SUGBU Team League

Sugbu brings back bowling in Cebu

This young banker is a winning bowler

New PH bowling chief Bong Coo stresses need for own training facility

/dbs