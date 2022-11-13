Alqueza, Cebuano kegler, 3rd overall, in tenpin bowling tilt in Manila
CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebuano kegler Heber Alqueza of the Sugbuanon Bowlers United Association or SUGBU had a promising outing in the 2nd United Southern Bowlers Club (USBC) Davies Paints Open Tenpin Bowling Tournament last Saturday at the Coronado Lanes in Mandaluyong City, Manila.
This was after, Alqueza finished as the third overall placer in the mixed classified Group 1 among 35 other bowlers from around Metro Manila and other parts of the country.
He impressively knocked out a total of 1,817 pins to clinch the podium.
John Abad of PBAP finished second with 1,894 total pinfalls, while Nikko Go SCTBA topped the tournament with 1,938 pinfalls.
Alqueza’s best round was in the third when he scored 265 pinfalls, while his lowest score was 175 pinfalls in the opening round of the eight-round tournament.
Vener Reasonda of PTBA-Henrich settled for fourth place with 1,785 pinfalls, followed by PBA’s John Tiongson with 1,773 pinfalls.
/dbs
