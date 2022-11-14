PRO-7 chief tells public: Report scams to police before posting online

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The top official of the Police Regional Office in Central Visayas (PRO-7) is reminding the public to report scams to authorities rather than post them on social media.

Police Brigadier General Roderick Augustus Alba, PRO-7 director, said that he understands that the purpose of posting scams on social media is to raise awareness but the victim must prioritize reporting this to the police first for them to investigate and possibly arrest the perpetrator fast.

The appeal of Alba was made after they received reports of against individuals who pose as police officers to scam their victims and steal their personal information.

Earlier, Police Colonel Ireneo Dalogdog, chief of the Cebu City Police Office (CCPO), said that he already ordered his men to investigate the matter.

The aforementioned modus operandi is not new. In fact, similar incidents have been reported at the Regional Anti-Cybercrime Unit (RACU-7) in the past years. Aside from this, there were also links sent online. Authorities warn the public as this is also means of stealing personal details from anyone.

With this, Alba reminds the public to not entertain to unknown calls with similar modus like this to avoid being victims — one answer or one click could result to stealing of one’s personal details.

For their part, Alba said that they, too, are intensifying their information dissemination effort against this matter.

