Girl with leukemia needs urgent help for chemotherapy

A two-year-old girl from Brgy. Cogon, Tuburan, Cebu is in dire need of urgent financial help as she pushes on with her fight against the big C through chemotherapy.

Jael Amalia Pardillo was diagnosed with Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia on August 18, 2022. One month prior to her diagnosis, she suddenly had a recurring high fever. This unusual symptom puzzled her parents. So, they brought her to a physician for consultation, and medications were taken. A few weeks after that, she again experienced fever while also having pallor and body weakness. She was then admitted to a hospital in Mandaue City. A complete blood count was done and the result showed counts, not in the normal range. Blood and platelet transfusions were then given. Consequently, she was also referred to a specialist to manage her case. A bone marrow aspiration was performed and the results revealed that she has Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia, a type of cancer of the blood, which is also the most common type of cancer in children. It is characterized by the bone marrow making too many immature lymphocytes, a type of white blood cell. This debilitating disease has a high cure rate when it is treated promptly with chemotherapy.

Jael’s first dose of chemotherapy was administered on August 24, 2022. Her attending pediatric hematologist-oncologist prescribed a treatment protocol that will last for three years which includes intensive chemotherapy for the first six months. Treatment compliance is important to achieve complete healing of the disease and overall long-term health and well-being. As of the moment, she is in the induction phase of her treatment. Her chemotherapy expenses comprising laboratory workups, medical procedures, and medications are sky-high. The estimated cost can reach up to P20,000 every month.

Jael is a cheerful little girl. She learns fast and loves to articulate words. She also loves to play and eat. As the second of two siblings, her family loves and cherishes her the most. When asked about her wish for Jael, her mother responded, “I wish that she will be successfully cured of her disease. I also hope that generous people will help us to sustain her treatment because we cannot do it on our own. I also pray that her young body will be able to endure and recover.” Her father, a habal-habal driver strives hard to provide for them through his P300 income every day. Her mother is a housewife who takes good care of the whole family. The prevailing economic difficulties had really affected their financial resources. They do not have much. Even though they are pressed hard financially, her family is still very hopeful that they can surmount these challenges with the help of people who care. Indeed, they are really in desperate need of help. Hence, in order to save Jael’s life and sustain her ongoing treatment, her family is sincerely appealing for financial assistance from kind individuals who have the heart to share their blessings.

Those who wish to donate may contact Kapwa Ko, Mahal Ko Foundation Inc. – Cebu through these cellphone numbers 0945-712-6657 or 0932-443-7135. You can also deposit donations directly to Unionbank under account name Kapwa Ko, Mahal Ko Foundation Inc. – Cebu and account number 00-112-000066-2. Please indicate the name of the patient on the deposit slip. Thank you very much.