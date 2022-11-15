Smuggled cigarettes seized in San Francisco, Cebu

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Boxes of smuggled cigarettes worth P350,000 were confiscated during an inspection at the Port of San Francisco in Camotes Island, Cebu on Monday, November 14, 2022.

The Philippine Coast Guard in Central Visayas (PCG-7) said they intercepted a wing van at the Port of San Francisco on Monday carrying boxes of imported cigarettes.

PCG-7 said they received information that a suspicious shipment was on its way to San Francisco. Upon inspection, personnel found out that the imported cigarettes were misdeclared as ‘other products’.

“According to Senior Chief Petty Officer Romulo Bacalso, Station Commander of Coast Guard Station Camotes, the said items were declared as ‘other products’ to avoid detection and were packed in separate boxes,” said PCG-7.

San Francisco is one of the four municipalities that belong to Camotes Island, which is located approximately 140 kilometers northeast of Cebu City.

/ bmjo

RELATED STORIES

Smuggled ammunition, sex toy from US intercepted in Cebu port

37 smuggled, live pigs intercepted in SanRem, Cebu