More than 4,500 openings expected in Lapu-Lapu job fair

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Cebu—More than 4,500 job opportunities will be offered in the upcoming “PESO-The Outlet Fiesta sa Lapu-Lapu Local and Overseas Job Fair” that will be held Friday, November 18, 2022, at The Outlets in Barangay Basak, Lapu-Lapu City.

This was confirmed by Kim Francisco, head of the Public Employment Services Office (PESO).

Francisco said that 21 local employers and two overseas employment agencies will participate in the job fair.

“Sa atong mga pinalangga nga job seekers, sa atong pinalanggang Oponganon, kung nangita mo ug trabaho, attend lang mo sa PESO-The Outlet Fiesta sa Lapu-Lapu Local and Overseas Job Fair,” Francisco said.

Francisco also urged job seekers to bring more than one biodata or resume so they can apply with multiple companies.

Francisco is hoping that more job seekers would be hired on the spot during the said activity.

Last October 7, 2022, the city initiated a special job fair to cater to those Mactan Export Processing Zone (MEPZ) workers who were retrenched in September.

The special job fair was held in Island Central Mall at Barangay Ibo, Lapu-Lapu City, wherein more than 7,000 job vacancies were offered to job seekers.

Francisco said that around 118 job seekers were hired on the spot during the special job fair.

