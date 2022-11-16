Miss Cebu Org holds sashing ceremony to introduce Top 12 finalists

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebuanos definitely have a lot to look forward to from the 12 finalists of Miss Cebu 2023.

From their lovely faces and attractive physique, the Top 12 finalists of the Miss Cebu 2023 also displayed their wit, confidence, and sincerity as they shared their advocacies during the “Miss Cebu 2023 Reveal” that was held at SM Seaside City Cebu Tuesday night, Nov. 15, 2022.

According Project Chairperson Philip Rodriguez, the sashing marks the formal ushering of the candidates into the Miss Cebu family.

“By this sashing, the finalists accept their responsibilities, affirm their commitment, and uphold to bring pride as bearers of the Cebu brand at all times,” Rodriguez said.

The finalists for Miss Cebu 2023 are Olive May Sophia Bihag, Sofia Angelica Esgana, Kathleen Ann Magdugo, Laica Pauline Uy, Mipsen Calves, Chynna Julienne Dorado, Corinthia Empe, Kefaiah Alzair, Shari Stacey Bacalso, Charlene Canoy, Nina Danielle Illustrisimo, and Patricia Gail Dueñas.

Miss Cebu is the official search for Cebu City’s Ambassadress of Goodwill and spokesperson. Its coronation night is set on January 11, 2023 as one of the highlights for next year’s Sinulog festival.

The pageant started in 1983, and since then it took on the task of promoting Cebu as a viable alternative tourist destination.

Aside from showcasing their grace and poise during their sashing and press presentation on Tuesday, the Top 12 finalists also shared the advocacies that they are trying to promote by joining the pageant.

For instance, Magdugo, a 24-year-old modern trade developer at a private beverage company, shared that she is advocating for women and children empowerment through the right use of social media and participation in social movements.

Moreover, 24-year-old Dueñas, who is a fourth year Medicine student, aims to promote health.

Dorado, an 18-year-old high school student, for her part, aims to inspire empowered and community-conscious youth “to become world leaders through service.”

The sashing ceremony was attended by Cebu City Tourism Commission chairperson Councilor Jocelyn Pesquera; Malou Rama, who represented her husband, Mayor Michael Rama; and Miss Cebu 2022 Gabriella Mai Carballo, among others.

The Top 12 finalists will be made to undergo various workshops prior to the Miss Cebu 2023 coronation night, to prepare them for the responsibilities that would come with the title.

Workshops include dealing with media interviews, storytelling and effective communication. They will also be given lectures on the Magna Carta for Women and Cebu City’s history, culture, and heritage, among others.

READ MORE:

Sinulog 2023 venue, the SRP, is final — Rama

Basilica friars announce resumption of all physical, religious activities for Fiesta Señor 2023

/dcb