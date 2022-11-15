Basilica friars announce resumption of all physical, religious activities for Fiesta Señor 2023

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Augustinian friars of the Basilica Minore del Sto. Niño de Cebu decided to resume all religious activities for the Fiesta Señor 2023 scheduled in January next year after two years of hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a press conference at the Basilica on Tuesday, November 15, 2022, Fr. John Ion Miranda, OSA, Cluster 4 head for safety, security, peace and order, and secretariat for the Fiesta Señor 2023, bared the activities for the 458th Fiesta Señor.

Miranda said the Fiesta Señor 2023 with the theme “Sto. Niño: Our Source of Peace in the Walk of Faith” will have its opening salvo at 5 a.m on January 5, after the Penitential Walk with Jesus at 3:30 am on the same day.

The novena masses are also scheduled from January 5 to 13, 2023.

Devotees can also participate in the Penitential Walk with Mary at 4 am on January 13, 2022.

The Penitential Walk with Mary will follow a 2.1-kilometer route from Fuente Osmeña Circle to Osmeña Blvd. and to Basilica Minore del Sto. Niño de Cebu.

Other major activities include the Traslaciones to the cities of Mandaue and Lapu-Lapu, the fluvial procession, and the Solemn Procession of the Venerable Image of Sto. Niño de Cebu.

The Traslacion from Cebu City to Mandaue City is scheduled at 6:45 am on January 13, which will follow the following route: Basilica-Osmeña Blvd-MJ Cuenco Avenue- (Central Nautical Highway)-Lopez Jaena St.- A. Del Rosario Street- S.B. Cabahug St.-National Shrine of St. Joseph.

Moreover, the Traslacion from Mandaue City to Lapu-Lapu City will take place from January 13 to January 14, 2023.

The send-off Mass will be held at the National Shrine and Parish of St. Joseph at 11 p.m on January 13. The actual traslacion from Mandaue City to Lapu Lapu City will start at midnight on January 14.

It will be followed by a Mass at the National Shrine of Nuestra Señora de la Regla Parish at 4 am on January 14. Then it will depart going to NavForCen port at 5 am.

The start of the Fluvial Parade will be at 6 a.m. on January 14.

Afterward, a procession from Pier 1 to Basilica will follow at 8 a.m. on January 14. From Pier 1, the procession will proceed to Legazpi Extension, then to MJ Cuenco Avenue to Osmeña Blvd., and then to the Basilica.

A solemn foot procession will follow at 1 p.m on January 14.

On January 15, 2023, Fiesta Day, a total of 10 masses will be held. It will start with a Mañanita Mass at 4 a.m. and a Misa Pontifical de la “Fiesta Señor” by His Excellency Archbishop Jose Palma, D.D. at 6 am.

The last mass scheduled for January 15 will begin at 7 p.m.

The “Misa Solemne sa Hubo” is scheduled at 4 a.m. on January 20, 2023.

“As we resume all our religious activities this forthcoming Fiesta Señor, we appeal to all devotees, pilgrims, and guests to adhere to all protocols, which are being implemented for a safe, orderly, and solemn conduct of our religious celebration,” Miranda said.

Entrance and exit points

As road closures will be implemented during the duration of all Fiesta Señor 2023-related activities at the Basilica, devotees can enter the vicinity near the Basilica through two entrance points: at Magallanes Street (between BDO and East West Bank) and F. Gonzales St.

The closing of gates or entrances at the Basilica will be at 8 pm, and it will be opened at 3:30 in the morning.

The 24-hour visitation to the Holy Image will only be done during the Vesperas on Saturday and on Fiesta Señor Day. The Basilica, however, will be closed from 8 p.m. until 10 p.m. on those days for cleaning and clearing.

All exit points will be at Osmeña Boulevard.

Entrance to the Basilica

Meanwhile, Miranda emphasized that there will be three entrances for those who wish to enter the Basilica.

“For those who wish nga muattend lang sa Santos nga Misa, muagi kita sa gate near the Magellan’s Cross, and for those nga gusto lang managkot, didto sa gate of the Colegio Santo Niño atbang sa Tourist Police station in D. Jakosalem Street. And for entrances, those who wish nga moduaw sa orihinal nga imahe sa Sto. Niño, didto ta sa small gate in D. Jakosalem Street,” he said.

“The Plaza Sugbo will also be utilized as extension kon dili na kita masulod sa Basilica, anaa ang Plaza Sugbo and the Osmeña Boulevard for the Holy Mass. Ang dagkutanan, ato kanang ibutang sa Colegio del Sto, Niño basketball court,” he added.

Safety and Security Protocols

The organizers of the Fiesta Señor 2023 advise pilgrims, visitors, and devotees to avoid bringing backpacks while in the vicinity of the Basilica.

They also emphasized that the wearing of face masks during various celebrations and activities is still a must.

Devotees and pilgrims are also not allowed to take pictures during the Mass; loitering and bringing balloons are also not allowed. They are also advised to always follow the directional map. /rcg

