DOT sees 2.4 million overseas visitors by year-end

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Tourism (DOT) is seeing 2.4 million overseas visitors arrivals by the end of the year, its chief Christina Frasco said on Thursday, November 17, 2022.

“Per the projections of the DOT, we’re looking at — we’re hoping — that arrivals would reach to 2.4 million by the end of this year,” Frasco said over Teleradyo.

Frasco said DOT is bolstering its efforts to promote the Philippines to the rest of the world to realize this projection.

As of November 14, the DOT said there are 2,025,421 visitor arrivals in the country. Out of the total, 1,487,343 or 73.43 percent are foreign tourists, while 538,078 or 26.57 percent are overseas Filipinos.

This has translated to around P100.7 billion worth of revenue in the tourism sector, according to the Tourism Department.

