LTO-7 recommends revocation of license of ‘hit and run’ driver 

Land Transportation Office Central Visayas (LTO-7) Regional Director Victor Emmanuel Caindec will recommend the revocation of the driver’s license of the driver of the vehicle that hit a 13-year-old high school student in Lapu-Lapu City.

This is after Caindec discovered that the driver, identified as Dario Lebito, has eight existing apprehensions under his name on the LTO system.

Lebito received a subpoena from LTO-7 on Wednesday, November 16, 2022.

He surrendered to police on Wednesday evening.

RD Caindec also revealed that Lebito got his driver’s license in Luzon although he is a native of Bohol.

Based on reports, he is currently residing in Barangay Banilad, Cebu City.

“I am inclined to recommend the revocation of his driver’s license based on the traffic records of the driver,” said Caindec, who described Lebito as a reckless driver.

Under section 27 of the Republic Act 4136, only the LTO chief has the exclusive power and authority to suspend or revoke any driver’s license.

LTO-7 has yet to receive an explanation from the driver, who was given 72 hours from the receipt of the subpoena.

CCTV footage uploaded on social media shows the student crossing the street using a pedestrian lane when he was hit by the vehicle last Monday, November 14.

The director is also looking at any administrative liabilities that the owner may face following the said incident.

Lebito, 34 years old, is a family driver.

He clarified that while he did leave the scene, he actually checked on the kid before doing so.

“Ako gyud siyang gihunongan ug gipangutana nako ang bata kung okay raba siya. Unya niingon siya nga okay ra daw siya ug nilakaw na dayon siya,” he said.

(I stopped and asked the kid if he was okay. He said he was okay and then he left right away.)

Lebito appealed to the parents of the victim to forgive him and no longer file a case against him. He promised to shoulder the medical expenses of the child.

