Asumbrado, Calipay named ‘Bowler of the Month’ for Nov., Dec. respectively 

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The “Bowler of the Year” contenders of the Seaside Tenpin Bowling Association Inc. (STBAI) is officially complete after wrapping up their “Bowler of the Month” tilt on Wednesday evening, Nov. 16, 2022, at the SM Seaside City Cebu Bowling Center.

The “Bowler of the Month” tournament recognized the top bowlers for November and December and was competed by 21 bowlers from STBAI.

After the dust settled down, Roger Asumbrado and Dinah Calipay were named the “Bowler of the Month” for November and December, respectively.

Asumbrado finished the six-game tournament on Wednesday with a total of 1,192 pinfalls to emerge as the top kegler, while STBAI president Florante Calipay Sr. grabbed the second spot with 1,163 pinfalls.

Calipay finished her campaign with 1,141 total pinfalls for third place tying with Marvin Sevilla who is June’s “Bowler of the Month.”

The rest of the “Bowler of the Year” contenders are Tessie Dante (January), Manny Bueno (February), Florante Calipay Sr. (March), Fr. Cedric Alimbuyong (April), Pol Torremillano (May), Edgar Cortes (July), Luke Bolongan (August), Rene Ceniza (September), and Bebie Mauro (October).

The “Bowler of the Year” tournament is slated next month.

RELATED STORIES

Alqueza, Cebuano kegler, 3rd overall, in tenpin bowling tilt in Manila

Paeng Nepomuceno adds to his legend with gold in Asian Senior Championships

SM Seaside Cebu to host 2nd STBAI national bowling

UC among competitors in Macrohon Invitational Inter-Collegiate 25-U basketball tournament

Motivated by their fathers, Cebu’s Alexis Sy-Chua, Elreen Ando deliver SEA Games medals

Prima Bowling Team champ in opening of SUGBU Team League

Sugbu brings back bowling in Cebu

This young banker is a winning bowler

New PH bowling chief Bong Coo stresses need for own training facility

This young banker is a winning bowler

Biboy Rivera: Latest bowling feat could fuel a resurgence

/dbs