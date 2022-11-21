First-ever CTHA recognizes Cebu’s excellent tourism and hospitality employees and establishments

Cebu’s tourism and hospitality industries are the frontrunners in terms of key roles in the country’s economic recovery after the pandemic. All this is made possible by the employees and establishments that remained steadfast in difficult times, never faltered, and never surrendered.

To recognize them as key players in Cebu’s tourism and hospitality, the Hotel, Resort, and Restaurant Association of Cebu, Inc. (HRRACI) spearheaded the very first Cebu Tourism & Hospitality Awards (CTHA) last November 15, 2022, at Ayala Malls Central Bloc in Cebu.

After the final screening last September, only one finalist from every seven categories was chosen to be part of CTHA’s 2022 set of awardees. Here is a complete list of the winners:















CTHA recognizes and boosts the morale of outstanding workers who have shown unwavering dedication during the most challenging time. Hospitality was one of the highly vulnerable sectors at the onset of the pandemic. Workers lost their jobs and were forced to move to other industries, and some even left the city for greener pastures because of the health crisis.

“Cebu Tourism and Hospitality awards are given to leaders and associates in hotels, resorts, restaurants, suppliers, and even in the academe who continue to thrive amid the ongoing worldwide pandemic,” according to Reyes in a press release.

“They are the heroes who have shown a remarkable commitment to the tourism and hospitality industry and offered genuine support to ease the huge stress caused by this crisis,” Reyes added.

