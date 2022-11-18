Beware of fake bills–police

CEBU CITY, Philippines —Police here is reminding the public to watch out for fake bills.

Police Brigadier General Roderick Augustus Alba, director of the Police Regional Office in Central Visayas, made this warning as counterfeit money is again expected to proliferate this Christmas season.

Alba said the public must not only be vigilant against scams and budol-budol gangs during this holiday season, but also the proliferation of fake bills.

“Sa mga establishment owners, mas mainam na magkaroon na ng diskusyon sa inyong mga tauhan at gumamit ng mga counterfeit money device upang hindi masalisihan,” said Alba.

(For the establishment owners, it would be better to meet and discuss with your employees this concern and use counterfeit money device to avoid being victims. )

Alba also asked store owners to improve the security measures in their respective establishments and install security cameras inside and outside.

In case one falls victim to scammers, Alba encourages the public to report to authorities first so that actions could be taken to go after the suspects.

Alba also warns those who will take advantage of the situation that they will face complaints for peddling fake money once they are caught.

READ MORE:

Man charged over fake money

Police warn public about possible proliferation of fake money as election campaign starts

Warning up on counterfeit money after CIDG seizes P100K in fake bills in Cebu