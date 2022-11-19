Fiesta Señor 2023: Basilica priests not keen on having fireworks display

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Augustinian priests at the Basilica Minore del Sto. Niño said they won’t be having fireworks display on the eve of the 458th Fiesta Señor celebration in January 2023.

Fr. John Ion Miranda, OSA, Cluster 4 head for safety, security, peace and order, and secretariat for the Fiesta Señor 2023, said they deem it more significant to use the funds supposedly intended for the fireworks display for a worthwhile cause.

“To be honest, wala pa man ta’y sponsor ana. Pero kung naa may mo sponsor, we will ask them to divert the funds sa atoang Socio-pastoral apostolate,” he said.

Miranda said the celebration will still be festive even in the absence of fireworks.

Friars at the Basilica earlier announced the resumption of physical and religious activities next year after these were put on hold for two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Devotees can already participate in the Penitential Walk with Mary, Penitential Walk with Jesus, physical novena masses, fluvial procession, and the solemn procession.

This is not the first time that the Basilica decided to forego the holding of fireworks display as part of the fiesta celebration of the Señor Sto. Niño.

In 2018, friars did not allow any fireworks display in solidarity with the victims of the war in Marawi and the victims of the different typhoons that hit the country that year.

Meanwhile, Miranda said that they are already 90 percent ready in their preparations for the religious activities that are scheduled in January 2023.

“We are waiting for our partners from the security, from the PNP, kung kanus-a mi mag simex (simulation exercise), but as of now, prepared na g’yod ta for the forthcoming fiesta señor,” he said.

