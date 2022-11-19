PaskoNa: Ilang celebrities kanya-kanyang paandar sa pagde-decor ng Christmas tree

ISA sa mga pinaghahandaan at paboritong okasyon ng marami ay ang Christmas season.

Bukod kasi sa reunions at masasarap na handaan, pabonggahan din ang iilan sa kani-kanilang palamuti.

At bilang ilang linggo nalang bago ipagdiwang ang kapaskuhan, ibinandera na ng ilang sikat na celebrities at personalities ang kanilang Christmas tree decorations bilang pagsalubong sa Holiday season.

Isa na riyan ang Team Kramer na ibinahagi pa sa isang YouTube video ang kanilang bonding moments habang nagde-decorate.

Ang ipinagmamalaki nilang Christmas Tree ay kulay pula na may decorations na gawa mula sa rattan at kapis.

Sinabi pa ng pamilyang Kramer na paborito nilang okasyon ang pasko dahil ito raw ‘yung panahon na talagang nakakapag-bonding sila ng kanyang pamilya.

Sey sa uploaded video, “Our favorite time of the year is just around the corner. We look forward to celebrating Christmas every year for many reasons.

“But mostly because, it’s that time of the year where we get to spend quality time with all our family and friends. It’s truly the most wonderful time of the year because gatherings, sleepovers, nights of great conversations fill the home with laughter and cheers.”

“I love Christmas because every year I feel grateful for our big family who choose to love each other and live in harmony together. Our big gatherings are a reminder that we all have each other (red heart emoji),” lahad pa sa YouTube caption.

Masaya ring ipinakita ng talent manager at dating aktres na si Annabelle Rama sa isang Instagram video ang kanyang Christmas tree ngayong taon.

Kahit siya ay napa-wow at inilarawan pa itong kakaiba.

Saad sa caption, “Wow! Naiiba ang Christmas Tree ko ngayon. It’s Beginning to Look a lot Like Christmas.”

May entry din ang misis ng Pambansang Kamao na si Jinkee Pacquiao at proud na ipinasilip ang kanyang malaking white and blue na Christmas tree.

Ipinost din ng aktres at model na si Jessy Mendiola ang kumikinang niyang Christmas tree na puro silver ang dekorasyon.

Ang sikat na celebrity stylist na si Liz Uy ay may video na ipinapakita ang kanyang Christmas tree.

Proud namang ibinahagi ng content creator at commercial model na si Mikey Bustos ang Christmas tree sa kanyang tahanan na dinisenyo raw ng kanyang partner na si RJ Garcia.

Caption pa niya, “It’s up! (Christmas tree emoji) Great work decorating this tree, Beh @appleboyrj!”

May Instagram picture din ang aktres at model na si Max Collins na makikita sa kanyang background ang puti niyang Christmas tree.

Saad pa niya sa IG post, “I love getting ready for the holidays .”

Pati ang beteranang aktres at singer na si Kristina Paner ay nakatayo na ang kanyang Christmas tree na may red and white motiff.

Ipinagmamalaki niya pang sinabi, “Our Tree is up.”

