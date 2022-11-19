Parents of minors involved in Sudlon crash invited by Cebu City police

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Malubog police will invite the parents of the minors, who were involved in an accident against a mini truck and suffered minor injuries last Friday, Nov. 18, 2022, in Sitio Guinduwahon, Barangay Sudlon 2 in Cebu City.

This is to further lay down their possible liabilities for allowing their children, particularly the 13-year-old female driver, for using the motorcycle.

The driver was with two other female back riders, whose ages are 12 to 15 years old when the accident happened, said Police Major Caesar Acompañado, officer-in-charge of the Malubog Police Community Precinct.

These minors were residents of Barangay Pangamihan in Toledo City.

Acompañado said that their investigation showed that the minors were at fault of the accident. The truck driver, Reggie Vasquez of Talisay City was on his way to Cebu City while the motorcycle was on their way to Toledo City.

Reaching a slightly curve road in Barangay Sudlon 2, the motorcycle was traversing outside the lane, which resulted for them to hit the front part of the mini truck.

“…Sakto raman di man kay paspas [ang dagan] pero kaning minor ba, wa pay buot mu drive. Naumod sila sa truck. Mga minor ra [injuries],” Acompañado said.

These minors suffered injuries on their bodies. Vasquez was also wounded on his face due to the accident. They were immediately brought to Toledo City District Hospital for immediate care.

For now, Acompañado said that they impounded the motorcycle and released the truck while the minors were still in the hospital.

“Moclaim man jod ni ang dump truck sa damages kay naa man damage. Sa ato investigation, sala sa motor kay layo ra kay sila sa linya, sa bahin sa dalan ba,” he added.

(The dump truck driver will claim for damages because the truck was really damaged. In our investigation, it is the motorcycle driver’s fault because she went outof the line, on her part of her lane of the road.)

Following this incident, Acompañado said that they would strengthen their coordination with the barangay officials in raising awareness and reminding parents of the risks in allowing their children to drive vehicles.

In his post, Ramil Ayuman, secretary on special projects of Mayor Michael Rama, said that these three girls were on their way home from school.

“…hangtod kanus-a ta makat-on kun simbako layo ra to magrabehan ka? Labaw sa tanan kanus-a makat-on ang mga ginikanan nga dili mahimo ang 13 anyos (babaye) modala og motor,” a portion of his post read.

(…until when do we learn that God forbid you will be seriously injured? Most of all, when can parents learn that a 13-year-old girl cannot drive a motorcycle.)

