Medic killed in Sunday morning road accident in Busay

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Nestor Guiwan Jr. did not make it home on Sunday, October 30, after he got killed in a road accident along the Transcentral Highway in Barangay Busay, Cebu City.

Guiwan, a member of the Emergency Medical Services team of the Cebu City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (CDRRMO), figured in a road accident at around 8 a.m., authorities here confirmed.

Ramil Ayuman, Mayor Michael Rama’s secretary on special projects, said in a post on social media that Guiwan was traveling on a motorcycle on his way home to the mountain barangay of Tabunan when he was hit by a four-wheeled vehicle, heading downtown on the highway’s southbound lane.

“Si Guiwan , kinsa bugtong anak, gikan nag-duty sa Cebu City Ambulance ug padong na unta kini mopauli sa bukid sa Barangay Tabunan sa dihang nadasmagan sa nagdulhug nga sakyanan diha sa Pit Stop, Barangay Busay ganinang buntag,” Ayuman said.

Meanwhile, colleagues have expressed their condolences to Guiwan’s family.

“On behalf of the CCDRRMO family, we share our deepest condolences to the family of Mr. Nestor Guiwan Jr. Your service and love will remain with us as we continue to serve and save lives. Rest in Power Medic NG!,” the CCDRRMO Emergency Medical Services said in a statement.

Investigations are still ongoing as of this posting.

