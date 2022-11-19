Magis Eagles, UC Main Baby Webmasters rout respective foes, get win No. 6

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Cebu Schools Athletic Foundation Inc. (Cesafi) high school basketball defending champions, the Sacred Heart School-Ateneo de Cebu (SHS-AdC) Magis Eagles and the University of Cebu (UC) Main Baby Webmasters hauled big wins in their respective matches of the Cesafi high school hoop wars on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, at the Cebu Coliseum.

The Magis Eagles drubbed the University of San Jose-Recoletos (USJ-R) Baby Jaguars, 77-58.

Meanwhile, the Baby Webmasters manhandled the Cebu Institute of Technology-University (CIT-U) Baby Wildcats, 79-61, in the other high school hard court action.

The win for the Magis Eagles was a fitting comeback from their shocking defeat in the hands of the City of Bogo Science and Arts Academy Trailblazers, 79-82, last November 12.

Wilhelm Josh Go led the Magis Eagles with his 17-point outing, while Ronald Dacavos had 14, and Michael Asoro with 13 markers.

Mario Tulag led the Baby Jaguars’ losing effort with 15 points, while Joshua Himang had 12, and Leo Sabanal with 11 points.

On the other hand, the Baby Webmasters’ Mark Solonia and Allen Rey Gako had spectacular performances after scoring 22 and 21 points, respectively.

John Linares chipped in 16 points for UC Main

Lawrence Mangubat 15-point outing along with Vince Maranquil’s 12 points was not enough to get that win for the Baby Wildcats.

The Magis Eagles and the Baby Webmasters now have an identical record of six wins and one defeat. However, the Magis Eagles will remain at the No. 2 spot as they have beaten the Baby Webmasters early in the tournament and have a better points quotient.

Nonetheless, the Baby Webmasters is ranked No. 3 in the team standings among the 10 competing schools in the league.

/dbs