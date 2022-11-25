Best Western Plus The Ivywall Resort Panglao recognizes its pioneering employees during their 3rd anniversary celebration

A slice of heaven on the island—a statement with a few words but weighs so much, especially among many resorts and hotels on the beautiful island of Panglao, Bohol.

But how does a luxury property like Best Western Plus The Ivywall Resort Panglao share “a slice of heaven” with its guests?

It has been three years since the inception of The Ivywall Resort Panglao. The resort, a part of the hotel chain Best Western, opened its doors in 2019. After three fantastic years, the property celebrated another milestone, which was topped off with a Christmas tree lighting ceremony on a Saturday evening of November 19, 2022.

The resort’s General Manager, Doer Escoto, spearheaded the anniversary celebration and lighting ceremony. Among the executives present at the event was Department of Tourism Undersecretary Ferdinand Jumapao, who expressed high hopes for the future of tourism in Bohol.

Recognizing Excellence

One of the event’s highlights was recognizing exemplary employees who excelled in their respective fields and never faltered during the most challenging times. They led the hotel to where it is today and will spearhead it towards a future full of hope and opportunities. New department heads were also acknowledged.

























Escoto said, “It is indeed my honor and privilege to be opening this event to mark the third anniversary of the Best Western Plus The Ivywall Resort Panglao. It has been three years of work and dedication. Of course, we cannot do it without my team—team Ivywall, the dedication of staff and the management, the support of the owner, and the challenges brought by Covid-19 and typhoon Odette. Together we look forward to better, brighter, bolder years to come.”

For Escoto, the success of The Ivywall Resort Panglao is dedicated to all the people who worked hard to ensure that they share what the resort and Panglao can offer to locals and tourists. When it comes to sharing a slice of heaven on the island, The Ivywall Resort Panglao never falls short because of its staff and management.

Welcoming the Holidays

On top of Best Western Plus The Ivywall Resort Panglao‘s anniversary celebration is a Christmas tree lighting ceremony. This officially welcomed the holiday spirit into the resort. Three Christmas trees were lit during a ‘Paskong Pinoy’-themed ceremony, symbolizng the resort’s three years in the industry. The trees were made out of native materials, locally crafted.















Moreover, the world renowned Loboc Children’s Choir and Dimiao Children’s Rondalla entertained the crowd with live performances throughout the event. Guests enjoyed the anniversary menu prepared by Executive Chef Carlo Baroa, which includes elevated Filipino dishes.

Celebrate Christmas with The Ivywall Resort Panglao

Christmas is just around the corner. If you are looking for a place to stay over the holiday, Best Western Plus The Ivywall Resort Panglao has something for everything to enjoy. The resort is offering holiday exclusive discounts on all room categories. Get up to 50 percent discount on the following rooms:

Superior – P4,800 from P8,000+

Deluxe – P5,800 from P10,000+

Premier – P6,800 from P12,000+

Family – P8,800 from P15,000+













Book as early as now until December 15, 2022 to take advantage of the room discounts. The resort also offers Christmas Party Package for P999 net per person only with consumables. More of the resort’s latest promotions and offerings at +63 917 832 2248 and www.bestwestern.com.