Father of five pleads for urgent help for his prosthesis

A 41-year-old father from Brgy. Cambuhawe, Balamban, Cebu is heartily pleading for urgent financial help to purchase his much-needed prosthetic leg.

Jo’rim Castillo previously worked as a surveying assistant in a construction company in Cebu City. He was earning at least P615 per day when he decided to resign from his work on April 2022. A few months after that on July 26, he went to their project site in Mambaling, Cebu City to visit his friends and former co-workers. Then suddenly, a man with a gun started shooting indiscriminately. Unfortunately, he was shot with a stray bullet on his right leg. Because of that, his wound was bleeding profusely and he became unconscious. He was then brought to the hospital for emergency treatment. Shortly after the incident, he began to feel numbness on his right leg. It is as if he could not feel his leg. So, he went for consultation and was referred to an orthopedic surgeon. A CT angiography was then performed on August 11, 2022. The result showed that there is poor blood flow in the arteries of his right leg. His physician then recommended for amputation of his right leg. On August 16, above-the-knee amputation was carried out. As a surgical procedure, above-the-knee amputations (AKA) are performed to remove a limb from the body by cutting through both the thigh tissue and femoral bone. This procedure may be indicated for a variety of reasons such as trauma, infection, tumor, vascular compromise, or congenital defect.

Due to his debilitating condition, Jo’rim’s attending physician recommended the use of a prosthesis. A prosthetic leg can help people with leg amputations get around more easily. It simulates the function and, sometimes, even the appearance of a real leg. The price tag of a prosthetic leg is sky-high. It is estimated to cost around P196,000. The cost usually depends on the type of leg and the level of amputation.

Despite his condition, Jo’rim remains steadfast and hopeful. It will not stop him from dreaming big for his family. His physical disability also brought abrupt changes in his life by limiting him from finding work and making it difficult for him to do his activities of daily living (ADLs). His wife described him as a patient, loving, and responsible father. He is also very close to his five children. When asked about his wish, Jo’rim said, “I wish that I will have a prosthetic leg so that I can accompany my children to school once again. I miss those moments and I really wanted to bring back that kind of bonding with my children.” His wife does not have a regular work and takes good care of the whole family. She also echoes Jo’rim’s wish for a prosthetic leg so that he can find work to support their growing family. Indeed, their family needs urgent and substantial help. They are unable to bear all of these financial challenges by themselves. At the present, they are relying on the support of their relatives to meet their daily needs. Thus, they are wholeheartedly appealing to bighearted individuals for financial assistance to help them buy the prosthetic leg that Jo’rim needs.

Those who wish to donate may contact Kapwa Ko, Mahal Ko Foundation Inc. – Cebu through these cellphone numbers 0945-712-6657 or 0932-443-7135. You can also deposit donations directly to Unionbank under account name Kapwa Ko, Mahal Ko Foundation Inc. – Cebu and account number 00-112-000066-2. Please indicate the name of the patient on the deposit slip. Thank you very much.