Hyundai Cebu Group launches its latest local line-up

It’s a new start and journey for Hyundai Cebu, Inc. (HCI) as it shifts to new gears in propelling the brand to reach greater heights. The automotive brand organized a local launch to unveil its latest and most exciting line-up of passenger cars last Nov. 17, 2022, at the Hyundai Cebu South Showroom.

The historic night was well-attended by top executives, bank partners, local media, and Cebu bloggers and influencers. Present at the unveiling and leading the event were Hyundai Motor Philipines chief finance officer Hongshik Chan, Hyundai Motor Philippines deputy general manager for vehicle sales Victora Vela, Hyundai Cebu, Inc. president Edward Onglatco, and Hyundai Cebu, Inc. chief operating officer Mitchell Alforque.

“Our group is committed more than ever to pursuing better customer experience—not just during the purchase of a new vehicle, but more so on service. Our team is committed to improving day-by-day to make our customer’s ownership experience worthwhile,” Alforque said during his speech.

In line with HCI’s mission to offer top-tier customer and service involvement, it expands its model line-up with the latest stars of the family. The brand introduced a new era in the local MPV segment with the futuristic Stargazer. HCI also showcased its latest crossover SUV with the compact Creta. The group’s flagship SUV, the Palisade, also stole the show with its elegant and powerful qualities.











But the true star of the night was the preview of the new Hyundai Ioniq 5. This fully-electric vehicle was named 2022 World Car of the Year, 2022 World Electric Vehicle of the Year, and the 2022 World Car Design of the Year from the 2022 World Car Awards at the 2022 New York International Auto Show.

HCI also displayed its other current offerings at the Cebu South Showroom, including Hyundai’s global best-selling SUVs – the Tucson and the new mid-sized Santa Fe. Aside from these SUVs, HCI also shows another star in its new offerings the all-new Staria Van. For full model specifications, visit Hyundai’s official website.

Drop by any Hyundai showrooms in Cebu, Mandaue, Tagbilaran, Dumaguete, Tacloban, Cagayan de Oro, and Butuan, or check out their respective Facebook pages Hyundai Cebu North and Hyundai Cebu South to know more about Hyundai Cebu Group’s latest offerings.

