TREV goes personal on “HEART’S A MESS” AVAILABLE NOW!

21-year-old Cebuano local and rapper-turned-hustler, TREV, is back for his 2nd release for 2022 with a more personal track titled ‘Heart’s A Mess’. Distributed by Warner Music Philippines, the rapper goes back to melodies and showcases his singing capabilities with this track which is set to drop on the 18th of November, with a music video that succeeded it on the 20th.

The track ‘Heart’s A Mess’ sees TREV drawing from his personal life to tell a story of the loss of love from a special person in his life. Produced once again by longtime collaborator SNARE, the melancholic lyrics tell a story of finding the right person at the wrong time. The music video which was directed and shot by the team from Kamira Productions shows the journey of even the best of relationships falling apart through apathy and a lack of attention

“For what it’s worth, I will always care for you deeply and to me, you will always have a soft spot in this heart that’s a mess” -TREV







Taking from the statement that “the most intensely personal art (at its creation) can become the most universal (as others respond to its intensity)”, TREV takes after the likes of Lil Dicky with his heartfelt personal track “Molly’. Incorporating his melodic style that he draws from big names such as The Kid LAROI and Juice WRLD with the way he writes his lyrics drawing on the heartfelt lyricism of the likes of Drake.

Going on five years since his first release, TREV has been on the constant grind releasing five singles paired with three music videos in 2021 alone, showcasing his versatility from melodic tracks like ‘Lost Me’ to dancehall hard rap tracks like ‘Damage’. Following his first release for 2022, the grand pop-rap party track ‘Margarita’, the Cebu native has been keeping busy by performing in popular venues and bars like Trademark Cebu, Sentral Bar and Lounge, and Asmara Urban Resort. On top of that, he has also made appearances on Wish USA, Sunstar Cebu, Monster BT 105.9, and other media publications!

This track is a snippet from TREV and what he has in the works for 2023, but the promising Cebuano is set to tell a much deeper story with ‘Heart’s A Mess’. Don’t miss out on the audio release and music video on the 18th and 20th of November!