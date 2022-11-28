Mactan airport’s parallel runway maybe operational in 2023

CEBU CITY, Philippines – The country’s first-ever parallel runway may start accommodating flights next year.

Officials from the Mactan-Cebu International Airport Authority (MCIAA) said they are hoping that the airport’s second runway could be operational by 2023.

MCIAA general manager, Julius Neri Jr., said civil works for the second runway, which shall be utilized as a parallel runway for MCIA, may be completed by end of January 2023.

“Parallel runway we are expecting – as long as walay mga delays ha? – we’re expecting it to be completed, the civil works portion, by end of January next year,” Neri told reporters in a recent virtual press conference.

Neri, however, pointed out that even if they will complete the construction of the second runway, they need to accomplish more work before they can start using it.

These include drafting an aeronautical survey, which serves as a manual that provides critical information about how an airport operates.

“(The aeronautical survey) not only covers Mactan Island but the whole of Cebu. (It will cover) kung duna bay building sa duul nga masangit, asa man dapita ang eroplano muliko, how high man siya muliko. All of that are things that need to be surveyed and checked,” said Neri.

On top of creating an aeronautical survey, the MCIAA general manager said more consultations from government and foreign aviation regulatory bodies will also be conducted before they can use the parallel runway.

“Ideally, we’re looking at somewhere within the third quarter of next year, possible masugdan na ug gamit,” Neri said.

Parallel Runway

Airport officials of MCIA want to utilize the upcoming second runway as a parallel runway, the first in the country.

Once operational, it will function co-dependently with Mactan airport’s lone and existing runway.

Neri said even if MCIA will have two airports, they cannot have two runways functioning independently from each other.

“They’re very close with each other and di pwede,” he pointed out.

Construction for the second runway, which costs over P2 billion, began in 2020.

The Department of Transportation (DOTr), the lead government agency in charge of MCIA’s operations, decided to put up a second runway in the country’s second busiest gateway in anticipation of air traffic growth.

