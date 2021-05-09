Airport execs say 2nd taxiway may be used for commercial planes this June

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Commercial aircraft may start using the second taxiway at the Mactan-Cebu International Airport (MCIA) for landing and takeoff this June, airport officials announced.

MCIA officer-in-charge and lawyer Glenn Napuli said they are just waiting for the go-signal from the Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines (CAAP) to use the second taxiway for the airport’s daily operations.

“We are awaiting approval of the CAAP. And we’re hoping by next month, we will be able to utilize the taxiway. As of the moment, we allow several airplanes to use the second taxiway to park their planes,” said Napuli in a mix of English and Tagalog.

Last May 5, the Department of Transportation (DOTr) led the inauguration of the P222-million second taxiway of MCIA, which is part of the airport’s overall expansion project.

With a new taxiway, Napuli said MCIA would be able to handle more airplanes at a time, from 35 aircraft movements per hour to 50 aircraft movements per hour.

The new taxiway covers a land area of 57,513 square meters and is located near the existing runway of the airport.

MCIA is the country’s second busiest airport, next to the Ninoy Aquino International Airport in Pasay City, Metro Manila. / dcb

