123-strong Cebu City Niños for Batang Pinoy Championships

CEBU CITY, Philippines—The Cebu City Sports Commission (CCSC) will send a 123-man Cebu City Niños team to compete in the upcoming Batang Pinoy National Championships on December December 17 to 21, 2022, in the Province of Ilocos Sur.

This was revealed by CCSC Chairman John Pages on Monday, November 28, as the Niños prepare to vie in nine of the 17 events featured in the multisporting meet.

The Niños will be competing in archery, athletics, badminton, chess, cycling, swimming, table tennis, weightlifting, and obstacle course racing.

A total of 93 athletes, 17 coaches, and 13 CCSC officials will comprise the Cebu City Niños in the grand inter-LGU multi-sporting meet organized by the Philippine Sports Commission (PSC)

“In behalf of the Cebu City contingent, we are very excited to join the Batang Pinoy. The last Batang Pinoy was in 2019. Many of our athletes are not only joining the Batang Pinoy for the first time but are also competing in a national-level tournament for the first time. We are happy that PSC has brought this back and we hope the experience will be enriching for our athletes below 15 years old,” said Pages.

The last time the Cebu City Niños competed in the Batang Pinoy was in 2019, when they finished second overall in the medal tally with 36 gold medals, 34 silvers, and 35 bronze medals.

The meet was held in Puerto Princesa, Palawan, with Baguio claiming the top overall spot in the medal standings with a 61-45-70 (gold-silver-bronze) medal count.

Davao City trailed Cebu City in the medal standings with a 31-30-41 tally.

More than 7,000 athletes from various LGUs across the country will converge in Ilocos Sur for the week-long competition.

/bmjo

