Rama: Discipline to achieve a Singapore-like Cebu City should be reflected in ‘Kasadya sa Downtown’

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebu City Mayor Michael Rama will want the to see the discipline of Cebu City residents to achieve a Singapore-like Cebu City to be reflected at the “Kasadya sa Downtown.”

Rama said that the customers and visitors of the “Kasadya sa Downtown” or the Colon night market should observe cleanliness in the area.

He also wanted everybody – visitors and vendors alike – to strictly follow the city’s ordinances.

During his speech at the launching of the “Kasadya sa Downtown” tonight, Nov. 28, the mayor called on the City Council to look into the city’s ordinances and increase the fines against violators and a ‘very serious’ enforcement of the law.

“Sa katapusan Singapore-like Cebu City. Dili kay ang Cebu City is like Singapore. Naay butang sa Singapore nga dapat naa sa atong syudad, disiplina,” Rama said.

(At last, a Singapore-like Cebu City. It is not only Cebu City is like Singapore. There is something in Singapore that should be in our city, discipline.)

Rama said that this would a step closer toward much disciplined Cebu City residents, which he again wanted to also be reflected in this night market.

The Colon Night Market had its comeback in September 2022, where there were around 340 dry food exhibitors and 130 food stalls lining up from the Osmena Boulevard-Colon Street intersection up to Mabini Street.

The night market formed part of the city’s Lakbay Lingaw Tourism Festival to spur economic activities here after a two-year hiatus.

Unlike the September 2022 comeback of the Colon Night Market, where it was only held on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays of that month, the “Kasadya sa Downtown” will be held daily from 6 p.m. to midnight.

During the launching of the Kasadya sa Downtown tonight, Rama and other city officials also led the lighting of the Colon Obelisk, an obelisk situated at the tip of Colon street in downtown Cebu City.

/dbs