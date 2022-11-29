CCTO warns motorists of possible heavy traffic at SRP on Wednesday

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Cebu City Transportation Office (CCTO) has cautioned motorists of possible heavy traffic at the South Road Properties (SRP) for the “Jesus Reigns 2022” celebration on Wednesday, November 30, 2022.

In a social media post on Tuesday, November 29, the CCTO bared the motorcade route for the event scheduled to start at 6 a.m.

The CCTO said that even though there will be no road closure during the duration of the event, motorists are still advised to use alternative routes to avoid traffic congestion at the Cebu South Coastal Road at the SRP.

“Giawhag ang tanan nga mga motorista nga mo lagbas sa SRP sa pag lihay sa maong dapit aron dili makasinate sa huot sa dagan sa trapiko,” reads a portion of its post.

The motorcade will start from Il Corso to Talisay City, then to N. Bacalso Ave. to Osmeña Blvd. to Escario Street then left turn at Gorordo Ave. to J.Y Square. From there, it will proceed by making a right turn to Salinas Drive then to Gov. M Cuenco Ave. then right turn to A.S Fortuna St. in Mandaue City and back to SRP.

The religious celebration is expected to draw hundreds of thousands of participants after a two-year hiatus, following the COVID pandemic-induced community restrictions.

Moreover, after the motorcade in the morning, a foot procession from Il Corso to Laray, in Talisay City, and back to Il Corso will be held from 1 p.m.

The celebration will end at 10 p.m on Wednesday.

