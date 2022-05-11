Rama determined to hold Sinulog 2023 at SRP

CEBU CITY, Philippines — With Cebu City Mayor Michael Rama getting re-elected for another term, the plan to move the Sinulog festival to the South Road Properties (SRP) may push through.

Rama said that in order for Sinulog to grow, it must have a bigger space to hold it and the SRP is the best place in the city to hold such events.

Last April, Rama said that moving forward from the pandemic, he wanted the Sinulog to be done at the SRP and no longer at the Cebu City Sports Center (CCSC).

Rama said that he was inspired by the successful UniTeam Festival Rally at the SRP and realized the true potential of the SRP to hold people without the constraints of indoor spaces.

This would be beneficial in trying to reduce the transmission of COVID-19 especially since the Sinulog Festival can gather millions of spectators pre-pandemic.

The pandemic may not end yet in 2023 but the mayor believes that the Sinulog festival can be grander and less likely to cause traffic at the SRP.

“Yes, that is what I have been thinking even already having some discussion. Hopefully, SM, Ayala, and Filinvest will have something to offer in their area, and the BRT (Bus Rapid Transit) wishes that in the months to come we will have something to see,” said the mayor.

People have been skeptical of moving the Sinulog to the SRP because of problems of accessibility as well as traffic disruption.

However, Rama said that he has already talked with the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) about access roads from Barangays Mambaling, Poblacion Pardo, and Inayawan.

These access roads will allow more public access to SRP, allowing the future Sinulog to be accessible to the public.

Furthermore, the mayor wants to discuss to Cebu Cordova Link Expressway Corporation (CCLEC) on building a ramp from the CCLEX to Barangay Guadalupe, further increasing accessibility to the SRP.

Although it is not clear how this additional ramp will be built, whether by private-public partnership or a joint venture agreement, Rama is confident that it will one day be realized.

“The plans are still there. It is just a matter of bringing it back. Once that alignment is in place, it will beautify the Guadalupe River and we will not worry about the easement,” said Rama.

With these future plans in place, the mayor expects Sinulog to be grander and more festive than the pre-pandemic days.

/bmjo

