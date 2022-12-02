Elderly barkadas entertain mallgoers with a hearty rendition of classic OPM song

CEBU CITY, Philippines— A beautiful reminder of how music can make people come together and ease the tensions of our day-to-day life.

In a coffee shop in one of the malls in Cebu City, a group of elderly men entertained passersby and mallgoers by singing an OPM classic, “Kahit Maputi Na Ang Buhok Ko.”

Netizen Emm Tancinco uploaded the video last November 30 on his Facebook page wanting to share this rare and beautiful moment of enduring friendship.

“I took the video after having lunch with my family at SM city cebu nya while me and my mom were walking around, I noticed these old gentlemen singing sa bo’s coffee and one even had a guitar with him. I decided to take a video kay I wanted to maybe someday, be like them with my barkada nga murag wa lay problema ba kanta2 lang coffeeshop,” he said.

Emm who is a photographer didn’t want to miss this moment and quickly took out his phone to record the singing and the jamming session of these gentlemen.

The video uploaded by Emm on his Facebook account has already been shared 855 times with over 1,700 reactions.

Here’s to wishing we all grow up as gracefully as these men with our barkadas today. /rcg

