The story is told about a car mechanic who said to a surgeon: “Doctor, you and I repair engines. I repair car engines, and you repair human engines. Why is it that you earn much more than I do?” The surgeon responded: “You repair engines that are not running, while I repair engines while they are running.”

Today, on the second Sunday of Advent, we light the candle of PEACE in our Advent wreath. We pray for peace in our hearts, in our homes, in our communities, and in the whole world. May the birth of the Prince of Peace remind us that peace starts in the heart of each one of us, and must overflow to others around us.

In today’s Gospel, John the Baptist tells us the secret of true peace: “Repent, for the Kingdom of Heaven is at hand!” Conversion in our hearts leads to true peace. The key to true peace is humility to God as we accept our sins and failures. Whoever is humble before God should also be humble to others, and with humility, the road to peace is wide open.

Peace is not easy to achieve, but it is not an impossible dream. It is a journey that will help us in our joining toward true and lasting peace. Below are the 4 H of peace:

HOLY SPIRIT. The journey to peace starts with the presence of the Holy Spirit that enlightens us, leads us, comforts us, and sustains us. Anytime you encounter the absence or lack of peace, just keep praying, “Come, Holy Spirit, I need you, we need you!” The Lord wants to give us peace through the Holy Spirit. “Peace I leave with you, my peace I give unto you.” (John 14:27)

HONESTY. As long as we are not truthful, and in denial, the Spirit of peace cannot come and work within us. First cousins of dishonesty are rationalization and procrastination. Honesty sets us free and makes us able to see who we really are, and what our situation really is. Face the light, face the truth, and the shadows are gone.

HUMILITY. The key to reconciliation and peace is humility. Without humility, doors remain locked, hearts remain hard, life remains stagnant. Humility leads to “Sorry” which in turn leads to “It’s OK,” which leads to “Thank you,” “Let’s try again,” “I love you!”

HARD WORK. The road to peace is a winding, long, and difficult road. Let us not get discouraged. It is not easy to be a peacemaker! How far easier to be indifferent or to be a peace-breaker! But let the Lord reminds us today: “Blessed are the peacemakers for theirs is the kingdom of God.” (Beatitudes)

HUMOR. Let us add humor to the 4 H of peace. Let us not take ourselves too seriously in our search and work for peace. It is God’s work. We are just instruments. We are just passing through. We draw our strength not so much from our own strengths, resources, and connections. Humor can open doors, soften hearts, and enlighten life. Humor, as it were, can put us in our proper place, and point to us broader and brighter insight and directions.

“Thank you, Lord, for everything.” If you can sincerely say this prayer to God, then you are on the road to peace. If you can say thank you for everything that has happened, good or bad, happy or sad, then you are free, and you are well on your way to a peaceful life.

A moment with our Lord:Lord, help us to live peaceful lives, and become instruments of peace and light. Amen.

