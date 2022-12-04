Statement on Pope Francis’ decree regarding Caritas Internationalis

Cebu Caritas, Inc., the social action arm of the Archdiocese of Cebu, welcomes the reorganization of Caritas Internationalis in view of the coming General Assembly in May 2023.

We are aware of the many questions that have arisen from the recent Vatican announcement. And this is understandable, given that Caritas Internationalis is the biggest charitable and developmental institution of the Roman Catholic Church.

Caritas Internationalis is a Vatican-based confederation of “162 Catholic relief, development, and social service organizations operating in more than 200 countries and territories worldwide.”

Pope Francis, in his decree dated November 21, 2022, stated that “Caritas Internationalis assists the Holy Father and the Bishops in the exercise of their ministry to the poorest and most needy, participating in the management of humanitarian emergencies, and collaborating in the spread of charity and justice in the world in the light of the Gospel and the teachings of the Catholic Church.”

Like Caritas Internationalis, Cebu Caritas, as the local Caritas in the Roman Catholic Archdiocese of Cebu, also journeys with the Anawim in carrying out the threefold functions of Jesus Christ by serving the community of missionary disciples toward total human development and integrity of creation.

Like all other institutions, major changes need to be undertaken for certain reasons – among them the need to further strengthen the organization for it to better respond to the changing times and to better serve the Anawim through its programs and services. Thus, the announced impending reorganization within Caritas Internationalis.

Pope Francis made it clear in his decree that, “In order to improve the performance of this mission, it seems necessary to revise the statutes and the regulations, making the current regulatory framework more appropriate to the statutory functions of the organization, as well as preparing it for the elections to be held during the next General Assembly, with the keen desire to encourage the proposed renewal of the Organization.”

Cebu Caritas shares the hope and prayer that the reorganization will enable Caritas Internationalis to better serve the Anawim—the poor, the deprived and the oppressed—of our society.

We assure our stakeholders, especially our partners, donors, benefactors and volunteers that Cebu Caritas remains faithful and steadfast in its commitment to live out the core values of good governance—fairness, integrity, transparency and accountability—in everything that we do for God and our brethren.

We ask the public for its continued support to the work of Caritas, especially to Cebu Caritas and the Parish Caritas. We are fervently committed to continue our efforts in uplifting the lives of the Anawim through our humanitarian, developmental, and justice and peace programs.

Finally, we ask for your prayers for perseverance and fortitude as we strengthen our ministry of becoming a serving Church and a renewed Church as a community of disciples and a Church for the poor.

Our Heart Is Service.

(Sgd.) REV. FR. ALEX K. COLA, JR.

President / Executive Director

Cebu Caritas, Inc.

