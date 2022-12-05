Operation Smile charity gala raises P57M for cleft care center project

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebu City Mayor Michael Rama expressed gratitude to Operation Smile-Philippines and the people who participated in the charity gala and auction held at a hotel in Nivel Hills, Cebu City, last Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022.

The proceeds of the gala and auction night conducted by Operation Smile, through the MSY Charitable Foundation, will be used for the construction of the Cebu Comprehensive Cleft Care Center of Excellence on the sixth floor of the city-run Cebu City Medical Center (CCMC).

“I am very proud that Operation Smile-International and Operation Smile Philippines, as of this moment, already have reached (around) P60 million (from the charity auction),” he told reporters on Monday, Dec. 5, 2022.

The Cebu Comprehensive Cleft Care Center of Excellence broke ground last Friday, Dec. 2. Once completed, the center will be the first state-of-the-art cleft care center in the country and will be the largest center of Operation Smile.

READ: Operation Smile Philippines breaks ground for largest cleft care center in Cebu City

The city government and the Operation Smile also signed the memorandum of agreement for the project on Saturday.

In a statement, Operation Smile said a total of P57 million of the P100 million projected cost has been raised last Saturday.

The bidding was held onsite at Marco Polo and virtually through Open Heart, a silent auction and pledge system developed by a Hong Kong-based technology company.

Among the items auctioned were sets of diamond jewelry, the peacock chair by world-renowned furniture designer Kenneth Cobonpue, a dress designed by model/fashion designer Claudia Bezza-Yeung, a painting by Jewelle Yeung, sculptures by Arnel Borja, and other works of art.

“I am so happy that we were able to raise P57 million, which is way beyond what I expected. I only expect to raise P20 million,” said MSY Charitable Foundation founder Marquita Salimbangon-Yeung. | with PR

/dbs