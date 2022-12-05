Mandaue to commend hero fisherman who saved lives Looc fire

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu—The Mandaue City Council has passed a resolution on Monday, December 5, 2022, to commend the “hero” fisherman who saved individuals who jumped into the sea water to escape the fire in Sitio Paradise in Baragay Looc, here.

Members of the Mandaue City Council passed the resolution during their regular session on Monday, December 5.

Deobet Pinote, 24 years old, managed to save seven individuals, including a three-month-old baby, when a huge fire hit Sitio Paradise last November 22.

Councilor Jennifer Del Mar, the proponent of the approved resolution, said that Pinote, who is from Sitio Riverside in Barangay Looc, deserves a recognition because of his humanitarian act.

Del Mar said that they will be inviting Pinote in one of the council’s session and will be giving him a plaque of recognition.

“In Mandaue City, we would like to show to everybody nga no matter unsa ka gamay or kadako ang imoha’ng nabuhat sa siyudad sa Mandaue, no enough thank you to let you know how we appreciate the effort,” said Del Mar.

(In Mandaue City, we would like to show to everybody that no matter how small or big your contribution is for Mandaue City, a thank you is not enough to let you know how we appreciate the effort.)

The councilor said that she will also discuss with the members of the city council if they could provide financial assistance or work for Pinote.

Earlier, Barangay Looc has also expressed to recognize Pinote for his heroic act.

Del Mar’s resolution was also co-authored by Councilor Ernie Manatad, president of the Association of Barangay Councils (ABC).

In addition legislators also passed a resolution commending and expressing gratitude to the Bureau of Fire and Protection and Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Offices of neighboring localities, and the fire volunteers for extending immediate assistance during the fire incident.

