Moalboal tennis club launches 3 tournaments

CEBU, Philippines –The Moalboal Parish Tennis Club will hold three tournaments for different groups this Christmas–Sunrisers, Night Shift, and Afternoon group.

The Sunrisers’ group is led by Mayor Titing Cabaron and partner Carding Gador, who are 1-0 after an 8-2 win over Romeo Pableo and James Paran on the first day.

The other participants in the group are Roel Macasero and Bejec Jemeno, Quito Tampos and Lanie Ortega, Felix Palca and Bebs Rendon, Lito Pableo and Gary Gschliesser, while the officials are Edres Jimlani and Badong Abellanosa.

The round-robin matches are held every MWF at the Moalboal Parish Tennis Club.

On the other hand, 10 pairs have joined the Night Shift group, led by the father-and-son tandem of Glenn and Justine Tacoloy, who is 2-0, after winning against Gerry Rabuya and Gschliesser on Saturday.

The Tacoloys also beat Limpag and Seth Rabuya, 8-6, for their second win in the tournament. Fr. Gilbert Ytang and Aner Ortega are also 2-0 after beating Ray Mendoza and Molly Soringa, and TJ Chiong and Richard Tabanao.

The other participants of the annual tournament are club president Engr. Noel Grengia and Jess Jeremy Gador, Jake Gador and Rom Caballero, cousins Toniet and John Jephone Gador, and Darius Redoble and Dondon Delgado. /PR

