Police set up security measures for Misa de Gallo

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The security measures for the celebration of Misa de Gallo in Central Visayas are already in place.

However, Police Brigadier General Roderick Augustus Alba, director of the Police Regional Office in Central Visayas (PRO-7), said that raising the full alert status for this activity will still depend on the risk assessment of various police units.

“Definitely, we will tap the resources of the stakeholders particularly the force multipliers, the local government units to assist us,” Alba said.

In Cebu City

Police Colonel Ireneo Dalogdog, chief of the Cebu City Police Office (CCPO), for his part, said that a total of 70 personnel are already ready for deployment.

They, along with the force multipliers are tasked to secure the 35 big churches in the city, wherein they expect an influx of devotees this December 16.

At least 40 force multipliers are also set to assist the police personnel, Dalogdog said adding that they will not just focus their security efforts on nearby churches but also on other vital installations such as ports and terminals.

In Cebu Province

For his part, Police Colonel Rommel Ochave, chief of the Cebu Police Provincial Office (CPPO), said that a day before the start of the Misa de Gallo on December 16, they will already deploy policemen to secure the safety of devotees.

However, he is yet to divulge how many personnel are readied for deployment in Cebu province.

Provincial police will also be installing Police Assistance Desks in every church assigned to them so that they can readily extend assistance when needed. Ochave also wants improved police visibility in all ports and terminals in the province.

“Actually yung deployment natin particularly sa seaports, bus terminals doon sa simbahan one day before magde-deploy na tayo diyan to check yung area na rin kung ano yung issues doon at we will establish na rin ng ating Police Assistance Desk,” Ochave said.

