Vending machines for charity returns to PH this Christmas

“Who needs my light today?”

This is the question that the 2022 Light the World initiative poses as an invitation for people to not only ponder but also to act on it.

Returning this year are the popular Light the World Giving Machines. These giving-focused vending machines offer a unique and memorable way to share light by serving and caring for others. Giving Machines include items such as food, hygiene kits, educational materials and resources, water treatment, emergency and repair kits, vitamins, eyeglasses, medical kits, gardening tools, and psychosocial support.

This Christmas season, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints invites people everywhere to celebrate the birth of Jesus Christ and follow His teaching to share our light with others through the Light the World Giving Machines.

This year, more people than ever can participate as Giving Machines expand to 28 locations including the United States, Mexico, Australia, Canada, Guatemala, and the Philippines.

The giving machines in Manila will be hosted in Festival Mall Alabang, Filinvest Corporate City, Commerce Ave, Alabang, Muntinlupa City. It will be launched on November 17, 3:00 pm at the ground floor of Admin C, near McDonalds.

The giving machines in Cebu will be hosted in Ayala Center Cebu, Archbishop Reyes Ave, Cebu City. It will be launched on November 25, Friday, 3:00 pm at Level 1, Paseo Ciudad, Ayala Center Cebu, near Oh Georg!

People can donate to the giving machines from the time of the launch until January 1 during mall hours.

As the Philippines expands to Cebu this year, so does the number of participating nonprofit organizations. Six local nonprofits will join The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints to care for and serve people in need. This year’s participants are:

Manila

Cebu

The Light the World giving machines started in 2018 in Manila and continued annually even during the pandemic with donations given directly by the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints to nonprofit organizations. The Church covers all operational costs, ensuring that 100% of every donation goes to the charitable cause of your choice.

Find out more:

What is #LightTheWorld?

Each Christmas, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints celebrates the birth and life of Jesus Christ through the #LightTheWorld initiative. The initiative asks people to follow the example of Jesus Christ, the Light of the World, by caring for individuals one by one throughout the month of December.

How much did they raise last year?

In 2021, the #LightTheWorld Giving Machines in 10 locations raised more than $5.8 million for local and global charities. In Manila, due to the pandemic and local restrictions, direct donations were given to Caritas Manila (Php 500K), UNICEF Phils (Php 500K), and HERO Fdn (Php 250K).

What makes these vending machines unique?

As part of the #LightTheWorld initiative, people will have the chance to provide an instant act of service at special vending machines called Giving Machines.

Whom do the donations benefit?

Each Giving Machine will offer much-needed items for purchase from a variety of local and global charity partners. All donations will be accounted for by the vending machines, with the exact amount purchased going to each charity.

How is my money used?

100 percent of your donation will be used for the purchased item or for similar items or services of greater need as determined by the applicable charitable organization. Administrative costs for this initiative are covered by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

How long will the Giving Machines be available in the malls?

The machines will be available from the date of the launch until January 2.

How can I help with this initiative?

Sharing your giving machine experience with friends and family as well as posting about the machines on your social media accounts and channels can inspire people to give and help others.