Vhong Navarro walks free after posting P1 million bail

MANILA, Philippines — Actor and television host Ferdinand “Vhong” Navarro on Tuesday walked free, albeit provisionally, from his detention cell after his lawyers posted a P1-million bail on Tuesday for his temporary liberty.

Bail was posted before the Taguig Regional Trial Court Branch 69, which has jurisdiction over the rape charges filed by model Deniece Cornejo against Navarro. The bail was necessary in order to afford the accused provisional freedom, on the condition that he would still appear before the court when required until verdict has been reached.

According to Navarro’s lawyer, Navarro appeared gaunt when they visited him at his detention cell. Thus, they requested that Navarro be allowed to return to his family and be given enough time to rest.

“Namayat po sya at medyo pagod po sya kaya yun po sana ipapakiusap namin sa inyo na ngayon, let us give him time to rest and be with his family [He lost weight and he is a bit tired. We are asking you to please give him time to rest and be with his family],” Atty. Maggie Abraham Garduque.

On Tuesday morning, the Taguig Regional Trial Court has issued an order allowing the actor to post P1-million bail for his temporary liberty on the rape case filed by model Deniece Cornejo.

In allowing bail, the trial court stated that it is “not convinced at this time” of the presumption of guilt on the part of Navarro based on allegations by Cornejo. The court further cited inconsistencies on the part of Cornejo in narrating how the alleged rape transpired.

Navarro immediately posted bail and a release order was already issued by the court.

RELATED STORIES

LOOK: Vhong Navarro transferred to BJMP detention facility in Taguig

Vhong Navarro transferred to NBI detention center

Taguig court orders arrest of TV host Vhong Navarro