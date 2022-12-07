Ultimate deep home cleaning: The Dyson V15 Detect – Dyson’s most powerful, intelligent cordless vacuum with 240AW – now available in the Philippines

Philippines, 2 December 2022: Creating a healthier home is now made easier, as today the Dyson V15 Detect launches in the Philippines. Dyson’s most powerful and intelligent vacuum has been engineered with 240AW and dust illumination technology to reveal microscopic dust.

The machine and new attachments introduced covers the different cleaning needs of every household, helping to create a healthier home as according to the Dyson Global Dust Study, 64% of Filipinos are cleaning more frequently than they did last year, to ensure their homes remain a clean and healthy space.

Advanced de-tangling brush bar technology

Engineered for homes with pets, the Dyson V15 Detect introduces a new brush bar technology that is designed to tackle all hair, whether it is left behind by our feline, canine, or human friends. Dyson’s Global Dust Study revealed that 35% of pet owners in Philippines groom their pets at home at least once a week, and 8 in 10 of them only groom with a brush or comb. This reduces the amount of pet hair they shed around the home; but microscopic particles remain on their pets that can potentially be spread around the home.

Inspired by a de-tangling comb, the brush bar features 56 hair removal vanes, precisely angled to help migrate all hair types directly into the cleaner head. These polycarbonate teeth, combined with a set of spiralling nylon bristles, anti-static carbon fibre filaments, and strong suction power, captures and tackles troublesome tangles, as well as larger debris and microscopic dust.