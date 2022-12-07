PDEA district chief, 2 other agents nabbed; P9.1M worth of shabu seized in Taguig drug sting

MANILA, Philippines — A district office chief of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) and two other agents have been arrested in a buy-bust operation in Taguig City.

In a police report on Wednesday, the National Capital Region Police Office (NCRPO) identified the suspects as Enrique Lucero, the chief of the PDEA Southern District Office; Anthony Alabastro and Jaireh Llaguno, who are agents of the same district office.

One civilian was also arrested, a certain Mark Warren Mallo, who is a personal driver.

The NCRPO said the drug sting was conducted at the PDEA South Office in Brgy. Upper Bicutan in Taguig City on Tuesday, December 6.

Seized from the suspects were suspected crystal meth or “shabu” weighing 1.35 kilograms with an estimated worth of over P9.1 million and four long firearms.

The police said the suspects are under the custody of the NCRPO, pending the filing of cases in the Taguig City Prosecutor’s Office.

