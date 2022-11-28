Minor rescued with ‘shabu’ in Cebu City

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Police are still waiting for any supporting document that will prove the exact age of the boy rescued on Sunday afternoon, November 27, 2022 for causing disturbance and allegedly possessing illegal drugs.

If proven that he is already 15 years old and has acted with discernment, Police Colonel Ireneo Dalogdog, chief of Cebu City Police Office, said that they will file a complaint of possessing illegal drugs against him and eventually refer him to the Operation Second Chance, a juvenile facility in Barangay Kalunasan.

If he is indeed 14 years old, police said that they will turn over him to the city’s social worker.

Dalogdog said that the boy was rescued after he and other groups caused disturbance at the Colon Night Market. The duty village watcher later on found suspected shabu placed inside a small plastic straw from the minor.

Accordingly, the ‘shabu’ seized from him was worth P2,040 or .30 grams.

For his part, Police Major Efren Diaz, chief of Parian Police Station, said that they talked with the minor when he was turned over by the barangay tanods. He said the suspect disclosed names of those he got the items from.

But when they conducted a follow-up operation, this came out negative.

Pending the needed documents, the boy is currently at the Parian Police Station’s Women and Children Protection Desk.

