Police in Cebu City reminds public: E-sabong still illegal

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Police here is reminding the public that e-sabong, or online sabong, remains illegal.

Police said that this form of gambling is still not allowed after its operations were suspended early this year.

Police Colonel Ireneo Dalogdog, chief of the Cebu City Police Office, said that he already directed all his men to monitor e-sabong activities after eight individuals were arrested in Barangay Ermita in Cebu City on Monday, December 5, 2022.

Police identified the suspects as Mario Mabanag, Juden Tugbong, Micheal Ramas, John Palermo, Joel Rasonable, Cesario Palermo, Terso Esdrilon, and Esagani Membrebem, all residents of Barangay Ermita.

“Nationwide intensive operations against e-sabong ito. Ang kapulisan ay tinatahasan ng ating chief PNP nga e stop ang operation ng e-sabong at e locate kung saan naghimo og operation,” Dalogdog said.

“Lahat ng station commanders ay dinirect natin na mag conduct ng intensive operation against illegal e-sabong,” he added.

READ: Continuing e-sabong operations now ‘illegal’, DILG warns

Dalogdog further disclosed that most of their arrested individuals were bettors who use cellphones to bet and join this illegal activity.

In his report, Police Major Kenneth Paul Albotra, chief of Carbon Police Station, said that Monday’s operation stemmed from the information they got from concerned citizens about these illegal activities.

During the operation, Albotra said that they recovered P2,400 cash and a set of computer used as a monitor. These individuals remain detained at the station’s detention cell and are facing charges of violation of Presidential Decree 1602 or Illegal Gambling and Republic Act 10175 or the Cybercrime Prevention Act of 2012.

READ: Cebu City police to monitor listed ‘e-sabong’ venues